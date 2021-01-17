Train collides with car in Whitestown

First responders were called to train tracks near the West End Auto Shop on Oriskany Street Saturday afternoon.

The driver of an SUV hit by a train in Whitestown escapes with only minor injuries.

On the tracks near west end auto shop on oriskany street in whitestown.

Whitestown police say the driver of the car was able to get out and walk to west end auto where he called 911.

Authorities believe the car stalled on the tracks twenty feet off the road.

Our reporter spoke to the utica fire department who arrived on the scene moments after the incident.

A car was attempting to drive into scooby rendering and train was coming along and hit the right front under this vehicle.

It was a approximately for the road 20 feet and appeared to have been spun out.

Whitestown police say the driver was taken to st elizabeth's hospital with minor head and leg injuries.

He was ticketed for failure to stop at a railway crossing.

