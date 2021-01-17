GOV BROWN UPSET CLIP

Not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines-- because she says there is no federal reserve of doses.

In a statement, the governor said this was confirmed by operation warp speed general gustave perna.

In part she says she is demanding answers from the trump administration-- and says she is quote-- "shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver with such grave consequences"-- end quote.

She went on to say all oregonians were depending on the promise of oregon's share of the federal reserve of vaccines.

Staying on the vaccine front.

Governor brown will address the media today.

She is set to discuss oregon's ongoing response to covid-19.

She will be joined by representatives from the oregon health authority and the oregon military department.

The press conference will start at 2pm.

You can watch it right here on newswatch 12 or on our