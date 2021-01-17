Gov. Holcomb closing Indiana Statehouse for security ahead of inauguration

Governor Eric Holcomb is temporarily closing the Indiana Statehouse and canceling all legislative activity for safety reasons.

Many governors across the nation closing their state capitols ahead of wednesday's inauguration of president-elect joe biden.

This is a security effort.

Demonstrations are expected at state capitols in several states beginning tomorrow.

This means there will be no legislative business happening over at least the next five days.

The fbi and the governor's office said officials have received no credible threats against the statehouse.

But downtown businesses have been warned about a protest planned for sunday afternoon.

State senator ron alting says people of all ages and occupations work in the statehouse.

And it's about keeping them all safe.

"for the safety of my colleagues and my friends, more so than myself, i support the closure and i think it was a wise decision by leadership and the governor" in a statement, governor holcomb said quote..

"the safety and security of our state employees and the hoosiers who use our state services are always top of mind.

After an evaluation with public safety leaders, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close the state government complex to the public."

The statehouse will be closed until at least thursday of next week.

