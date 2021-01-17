Days of the Bagnold Summer Movie trailer

Days of the Bagnold Summer Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel, DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER is a funny yet sweet coming-of-age story about single motherhood and Metallica.

Daniel was supposed to spend the summer with his dad and his dad’s new wife in Florida, but when his dad cancels the trip Daniel and his mom suddenly face the prospect of six long weeks together.

An epic war of wills ensues in their suburban home as Daniel just wants to listen to heavy metal and start a band while his mom hopes to rekindle the fun times they used to have together.

Featuring original songs by Belle and Sebastian.

------ Director: Simon Bird Writers: Lisa Owens Cast: Monica Dolan, Earl Cave, Rob Brydon