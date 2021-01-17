Skip to main content
Sunday, January 17, 2021

Lady Mastodons Fall to 0-12 Despite Bell's Career Day

Credit: WFFT
Sierra Bell scored a career-high 21 points, but it wasn't enough in Purdue Fort Wayne's 70-59 loss against Green Bay on Saturday.

3 3 ???meanwhile, the mastodon women wrapping up their weekend doubleheader with green bay at the gates center this afternoon..???took the 'dons a little while to get going in this one, but they finally get on the board a little over four minutes into the game on that jaida wolfork triple... the freshman finishes with 11 points..

???later, it's sierra bell... to hannah hess... back to bell... she'll let it fly... three of bell's team-high 21 points on the day.... 'dons down just three at that point..

???but the

