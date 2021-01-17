Skip to main content
Girls High School Basketball: Conordia Outlasts Marian in 3A Showdown

3A #9 Concordia Lutheran got the better of #7 Mishawaka Marian in a showdown at The Cage on Saturday.

A ???to the high school hardwood... a top 10 showdown at the cage as 3-a #7 mishawaka marian visits 9th ranked concordia...???the knights led by one of the best young players in the state in sophomore nevaeh foster... seen here with the assist to mckenzie hudgen... that's career point number 1,000 for the cal state northridge commit..???but the cadets come right back... chanteese craig... taking advantage of the mismatch inside... ties the game early in the first quarter..???this one back and forth all day, but concordia's grace

