THE ICE CREAM TRUCK Movie (2021) - Deanna Russo

THE ICE CREAM TRUCK Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mary’s husband gets relocated for work which allows her to move back to her suburban hometown.

As her family ties up loose ends back home, Mary moves into their new house all alone and ....waits.

Although her familiar suburb is a constant reminder of her youth, something seems strange.

A local Ice Cream Man with a love of nostalgia starts to kill some of her neighbors.

Mary is torn between her mature instincts that something is wrong and the distracting memories of her younger days.

THE ICE CREAM TRUCK Genre: Horror / 96 Min / USA Director: Megan Freels Johnston (Granddaughter of Elmore Leonard) Cast: Deanna Russo (Almost Human)