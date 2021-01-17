Local Sports Adjusting to Pandemic

Postponed Games and Smaller Crowds Take Some Getting Used To

As coronavirus cases continue to rise around the region -- local athletic programs are feeling the impacts... waay 31's max cohan joins us live in studio to tell us where the impacts can be seen?

Guys, whether it be on the hardwood or the ice -- three local teams have seen changes to their weekend plans as result of protocols or policies.

Nat sound as the alabama a&m bulldogs squared off against the alabama state hornets saturday afternoon -- the sellout crowd was only getting half of the rivalry action that had been scheduled.

"yeah, it's supposed to have been mens and womens, but i think the covid made the women not play today."

The university announced friday that the women's team would pause activities and postpone their game against the hornets due to covid protocols within the program..

But this isn't the first time the university has had to hit the breaks -- the mens team has dealt with two shutdowns already, and including saturday's win -- the team has only played three games all year..

Across town -- u-a-h basketball began to allow fans in spragins hall in a limited capacity during the women's game on friday...asking them to mask and distance among other protocols..

Dr. cade smith -- uah director of athletics "you'll notice that you'll either have a green or a red piece of tape on the end of the bench.

Green means go, red means stop."

The chargers grabbed a win on friday -- but saturday's game was postponed following the conferences covid guidelines.

And new safety measures also made things interesting on the ice -- with s-p-h-l regulations forcing the huntsville havoc to play 4-on-4 games this weekend..

The havoc dropped their game tonight -- and both the a&m and u-a-h women's game have no makeup date set yet...max cohan,