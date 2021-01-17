Space Launch System Hot Fire Test cut short

Now the space agency is working to learn what went wrong and if Artemis I will be able to take off in 2021 as scheduled.

The much-anticipated final test in NASA's Green Run evaluation of the Artemis I Core Stage only reached about an eighth of its planned duration.

New at ten -- we're learning what was suppposed to be the final test for the core stage of the artemis one rocket was cut short.

That test didn't go as planned and now nasa officials say the next year for the space launch system rocket is in flux.

With a cost of more than 18 billion dollars to date... ...saturday's hot fire test of the space launch system core stage one at stennis space center in mississippi was highly anticipated.

But the hot fire test -- the last in an 8-test series known as the green run was cut short.

The engines that were supposed to fire up to eight minutes only stayed ignited for about 60 seconds.

Rick gilbrech, director, stennis space center am i disappointed we didn't make it for the full duration?

Yeah, i'm a test guy.

We like to see these go all the way to the end.

But i'm not discourage.

This is exactly why we test.

Manager of the s-l-s program at marshall space flight center says there was an issue with engine three out of the four rs-25 engines -- followed by what he called a "major component failure."

John honeycutt, manager, sls program at marshall space flight center any parameter that went awry on the engine could set that failure id.

At the time that they made the call, we did still have four good engines up and running at 109 percent.

Prior to saturday's test -- nasa deputy administrator james morhard told waay 31 that even if the engines weren't ignited for the full 8 minutes -- there could still get enough data with half that time.

James morhard, nasa deputy administrator the engineering data we need is going to be provided in the first 250 seconds.

So, we could call it a day if we got that far.

But 250 seconds is more than four times what they actually got.

Now -- there is some doubt about whether a 2021 launch of artemis one will even be possible.

Jim bridenstine, nasa administrator not everything went according to script today, but we got a lot of great data, a lot of great information.

I have absolutely total confidence in the team to figure out what the anomaly was, figure out how to fix it and then get after it again.

Administrator bridenstine says it's too early to know if another hotfire test is needed.

Marshall's s-l-s manager said they do have a replacement rs-25 engine at stennis if needed.

But like bridenstine said they just don't