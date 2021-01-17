Max Cohan's Sports Recap

If i told you that there was a basketball team in huntsville that entered this weekend as one of nine unbeaten teams in the country would you believe me?

Well you better..because its true..alabama a&m men's basketball may have only played two games before today -- but they were both wins.

The bulldogs looked to stay in rare company as they squared off with their instate rivals -- the alabama state bulldogs.

Daylon smith gets things started with a three -- he'd be one of four bulldogs to score at least 10 points.

Smith would keep the ball moving -- getting ej williams in on the action -- a little contact can't stop the big man...and he's pumped.

Then on defense -- williams says not this time -- the first of two blocks he'd record -- again lots of excitement from the williams. the bulldogs would keep the hornets off the board with a steal from garret hicks -- he'd take this one to the hoop himself -- little contact but he makes the adjustment mid-air and it'll fall home.he led the team with 13..

Smith would take another shot from behind the arc -- just off this time but luckily williams is there to clean it up and add to a&m's run -- they'd open the game scoring ten unanswered.

The hornets would climb back -- keeping things close at the end but the bulldogs took this one 70 to 63 moving to 3 and 0 on the season..

Hard as it might be to believe the bulldogs are one of the nations only remaining undefeated teams -- maybe more interestingly all their of their wins have come in different months.

The team won its season opener against samford on november 29th and then picked up win number two against the university of south alabama on december 19th -- with the third coming today..

Down on the plains -- the tigers didn't have a ton of things really working for them today --but the alley oop was certainly one of them...big nights from allen flanigan and devan cambridge helped keep auburn ahead despite an abysmal night of shooting..the team sunk only 38 percent of their shots including 5 of 24 from behind the arc...sharife cooper finished with 11 points on 3 of 13 shooting as the tigers take this one and move to 8 and 6 on the season.

Over in tuscaloosa the tide moved to 6 and 0 in s-e-c play with a dominating 90-59 win over arkansas...jemis on high school grad john petty jr. led with 17 points including five three pointers -- breaking the alabama record for career three pointers made...with 265...after the win -- petty said his teammates deserve some of the credit.

"it means a lot, a lot to me, but it's also going to be fun to celebrate with my teammates because without them, you know, i wouldn't be in this position -- without getting great shots from them.

Without them doing they thing, you know, attracting people then kicking it out to me so just as much as it is on me, it is on them as well.

While the u-a-h women's team had to postpone its game today -- the mens team picked up another win -- sam orf led the chargers with 27 points and 8 rebounds as u-a-h stays undefeated in conference play...the chargers are now riding a six game win streak..