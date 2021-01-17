Tupelo organization honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The organization didn't host a banquet this year because of the pandemic.

Committee for King held a drive through movie night outside of the BankcorpSouth Arena Saturday.

An organization didn't let the pandemic stop it from honoring dr. martin luther king jr. committee for king held a drive through movie night outside of the bankcorpsouth arena.

People got to watch a movie about doctor king's life.

Guest speakers also spoke about how king impacted their lives.

Athlete's from tupelo high school also served food to people in their cars.

Chair of committee for king, shawn brevard said people needed to hear dr. king's encouraging words during this anybody who's paying attention to the situation in our country right now is fully aware of the critical need to continue to revisit dr. king's message, his legacy, his concerns with racial justice, social justice, with poverty issues, and anti- militarism."

Tonight's event is apart of the organizations five day event leading up the observance of doctor martin luther king junior on monday