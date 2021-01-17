Astronomers discover 'Super Earth'

Super earth discovered outside solar system
Astronomers have discovered a super earth just outside the solar system. It is about 50% bigger and much hotter than earth.
Here is a cool story for you-- take a look at this picture -- nope that's not the earth with a filter over it.
That's actually what scientists are calling a "super-earth."
Astronomers have just discovered this hot and rocky exo-planet-- orbiting one of the oldest stars in our milky way galaxy.
It's called an exo-planet because it's located outside our solar system.
The new planet is about 50 percent bigger than the earth-- and it has three times the mass--which is why astronomers call it a super-earth.
It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.
And it is very hot -- with an average temperature of three thousand one hundred and forty degrees fahrenheit.
