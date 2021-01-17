Kevadiya emerging as tourist destination: PM Modi

During the flagging off ceremony of 8 trains connecting Gujarat's Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with different regions of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this connectivity will help in changing the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya.

PM Modi further said that the rail connectivity will bring new opportunities for job and self-employment.

PM Modi said, "This connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to see the Statue of Unity but it will also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya.

It will bring new opportunities for job and self-employment.

This rail line will also connect religious places situated on the banks of Yamuna River.

Kevadiya is no longer a small block instead it is emerging as one of the tourist destination."