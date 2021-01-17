PM Modi invited by UK to attend the G7 summit, UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India|Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the United Kingdom to attend the G7 summit to be held in the country's Cornwall region in June.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and farmers' leader Baldev Singh Sirsa are among 40 people summoned by the National Investigation Agency for questioning in a case related to the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice.

In a horrific incident, a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang-raped by nine men in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district twice within five days.

Two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court were shot dead by gunmen during an early morning ambush in the country's capital Sunday.

US President-elect Joe Biden has either nominated or named at least 20 Indian Americans, including 13 women.

#G7Summit #JoeBiden #PMModi