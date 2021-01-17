First time several trains are flagged off for one particular city: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains connecting Gujarat's Statue of Unity in Kevadia with different regions of the country through video conferencing on January 17.

Narendra Modi said that for the first time it is happening that several trains are flagged off for reaching one particular city.

PM Modi further informed that one of the trains flagged off on January 17 will originate at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

He further said that it is a pleasant coincidence that January 17 is also observed as birth anniversary of MGR.

His life was dedicated to the service of the poor."