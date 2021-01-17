Tejashwi meets family of slain IndiGo manager

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on January 17 met the family of IndiGo airlines station manager Rupesh Singh who was shot dead outside his residence in the city on January 12.

Tejashwi met the parents of Rupesh Singh in Chhapra.

The RJD leader has continuously criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation in wake of the IndiGo station manager's murder, and also asserted that Bihar is becoming the crime capital of the country.

Tejashwi today also urged the CM with "folded hands" to control the crime rate in the state.