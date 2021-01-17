Akshay Kumar contributes in construction of Ram Temple, urges countrymen to do the same

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on January 17 appealed countrymen to participate in the construction of the Ram Temple by donation.
Akshay very gracefully turned his storytelling mode on and narrated a chunk of a story about Ram Setu and urged people to contribute in the construction of Ram Temple.
Last year, the Supreme Court gave its historic decision on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.
The Apex Court gave its judgment in favour of Ram Temple.
After that time, the route of construction of Ram Temple was cleared.