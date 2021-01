Over 10,000 birds buried in Chhattisgarh amid flu spread

10,500 birds culled and buried in Chhattisgarh's Baloda on January 16 due to bird flu scare.

Poultry farm owners will be given adequate compensation, said KK Dhruv, Additional Director, Veterinary Services, Chhattisgarh.

Authorities are undertaking awareness campaigns in bid to inform general public.