'Terrorists' strength in Kashmir...': Army officer on Pakistan, drones, tunnels

General Officer Commanding of Army's Chinar Corps commented on the terror situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen BS Raju said that Pakistan attracts Kashmiri youth for education and then diverts some of them into terrorism.

He added that as security forces were plugging gaps in border infrastructure, Pakistan was sending drugs and weapons via drones and tunnels.

He said that the forces are countering this using advanced technology.

He also said that at 217, strength of terrorists in the Valley was at a decadal low.

