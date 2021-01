Jack Leach weary but happy after long wait for England return in Sri Lanka

After 14 challenging months out of international cricket Jack Leach enjoyed awearying but worthwhile return to help England’s push for victory in the firstTest against Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner claimed five for 122 on thefourth day in Galle, including the last four wickets to fall, to leave hisside chasing just 74 for the win.