Video: Gusty winds will make temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder

-- AS YOU HEAD TO NANTUCKET.THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL THEREFOR WHEN GUSTS NEARING 50.-- WIND GUSTS NEARING 50, WHICHIS WHY WE ARE SEEING A WINDADVISORY JUST FOR NANTUCKETTODAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:00 THISEVENING.ON NANTUCKET, IT IS REACHINGWIND ADVISORY CRITERIA WITH THATPOTENTIAL FOR GUSTS NEAR 50.HERE’S A LOOK AT WHAT TO EXPECTELSEWHERE.BY 2:00 TODAY, STILL NEAR 40MILES PER HOUR, STILL PRETTYGUSTY.THIS EVENING, STILL GUSTING NEAR20 TO 30.TOMORROW MORNING, NOTICE, WHILETHERE IS A BIT OF A BREEZE, THISIS NOTHING COMPARED TO WHAT WEARE DEALING WITH THIS MORNING,SO SEEING IMPROVEMENT AS FAR ASTHE WIND STRENGTH HEADING INTOTHAT FORECAST TOMORROW.THIS IS THE STORM THAT BROUGHTALL THAT RAINFALL TODAY --YESTERDAY.SOME OF US SEEING OVER 1.5INCHES.MOVING OUT OF HER CANADA ANDSTRENGTHENING.THAT IS WHY THE WIND IS PICKINGUP.IT IS FLYING OVER THE GREATLAKES, LEADING TO SNOW SHOWERS,MOVING INTO UPSTATE NEW YORK.SOME OF THOSE SNOW SHOWERS AREMOVING TOWARD WESTERNMASSACHUSETTS, INTO THEBERKSHIRES, BUT AS THEY FLOWOVER THE MOUNTAINS, THEY STARTTO FADE HEADING INTO AREAS OFCENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS.IN WORCESTER, WE HAVE THE HILLS,SO PERHAPS THAT COULD HELP TOBRING A FLAKE OR TWO DEVELOPINGTHIS AFTERNOON.HOWEVER, MOST OF US ARE DRY.THAT WILL BE THE CASE FOR MOSTOF THE REGION THROUGHOUT THEREST OF THE DAY.MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.40’S THIS AFTERNOON.THE ONLY 30’S I AM EXPECTING ISFROM THE WISTER HILLS NORTH ANDWEST, WHERE WE COULD SEE UPPER30’S, BUT STILL ABOVE AVERAGE.TONIGHT, LATER WIND AND YOURPICK OF THE WEEK TOMORROW.TUESDAY D