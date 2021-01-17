CM Mamata has become complete Bangladeshi, will take refuge there after polls: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swarup Shukla alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has become "complete Bangladeshi" and is working on the "directions of Islamic terrorists".

"Mamata Banerjee has become complete Bangladeshi and is working on the directions of Islamic terrorists there.

She has become the biggest danger for the country.

After her defeat in West Bengal assembly polls, she'll be ready to take refuge in Bangladesh," the minister told mediapersons in Ballia.