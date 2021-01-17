Why 'Bling Empire' star Cherie Chan was skeptical to join Netflix series

I was thinking maybe I shouldn't do the show.I need my family's permission first.(upbeat club music)Cherie's heiress to a huge denim empire.And now Anna's back.Her father sells bombs, guns...(music stops, hammer thuds)I think it's very important to have fun.A lot of Asians are very private about our lives.We don't expose anything,let alone...ever be considered to,to be on a reality show.So, for us, it's a big deal.Yeah.And for him, it was very hard to convince him.(Jessey laughs)Very, very hard.Yeah.

Actually, you know, we were really skepticalas far as from my side, which is what Cherie had mentioned.So after a couple meetings, we were like,Okay, well, you know?

Let's give this a shot!All it took was a a few meetings and you were ready to go!What are you most excited for fans to see on the show?Um, I think I'm pretty excited to sharecultural values that I grew up with,anything that I, you know,grew up eating,and anything that's pretty much beneficialfor health and skin.I would love to share that with the audience.I think the show captured so much of our life, right?And during the taping,there's obviously very significant things that happened.So for us to be able to capture it on camera,and something that we always will remember, is pretty cool.Did you film at all during COVID?And how was that, filming, if so?We are very lucky that we actually wrapped before COVID,and thank God for that.And, yeah, during the filming, and when we wrapped,we didn't know what COVID was.I think I heard about COVID...when?Uh, January?

Late January?Yeah, late January, and then, I told him,you'd better cancel your trip to Asia.Yeah.

It's very lucky.If you go there, you're gonna be stuck there.And then he was like, But I gotta go work,'cause he has another business there.And I was like, no, you better not.

You better cancel-and I'm not, I'm never one to tell him like,cancel, don't go, or go,so he was like, oh, if she's telling me to cancel,it must be serious.And then, he looked into it, canceled it,and he's like, oh my God, thank God I did, because... right?I really would've got stuck.I really would've.

Because I think my flight was like,on the 21st or 22nd of January, so yeah.She was telling me, all this time, was like, well, you know,maybe you really need to look into it before you go,because what if you cannot come back home?And so I was like, oh, you're exaggerating.It's not gonna shut down the country, right,or shut the travel down.So, but- I ended up canceling my ticket, and I mean,I would've, may have got trapped in Asia.Aren't you glad you listened?Yes.

Very happy I listened.

