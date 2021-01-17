Florida COVID-19 Whistleblower Agrees To Turn Herself In For 'Bogus' Arrest Warrant

Last year, data scientist Rebekah Jones was fired by the Florida Department of Health.

Part of her job was to work on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

But the data scientist was fired in May after she said she refused to alter data related to the pandemic in the state.

However, she continued to publish her own Florida COVID-19 data independently, through her own dashboard.

In December, Florida law enforcement raided her home, brandishing weapons at her young children.

They seized computers, phones, and external storage drives in connection with an alleged hack.

Now, Business Insider reports an arrest warrant has been issued for Jones, although it's not clear with what crime Florida officials plan to charge.

Jones has agreed to turn herself in, calling the charges 'bogus' and an attempt to silence her for being a scientist critical of the government.