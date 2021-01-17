Combatants Will Be Dispatched Trailer

Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

- Official Trailer - From the author of KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!

Comes a comedy isekai series that follows a perverted and scheming member of the Kisaragi Corporation, Combat Agent Six, and Alice, the collected, badass android who constantly makes snarky comments at Six!

A co-production by Funimation and KADOKAWA, Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

Will be animated by J.C.Staff, known for their work on Toradora!

And Food Wars!

Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

Heads to AnimeLab in April 2021!