Fun Facts About Betty White

Betty White is 99 years old today.

Business Insider compiled some fun facts about the Queen of American Comedy.

White has never had acting lessons.

She originally wanted to be an opera singer.

If she wasn't going to be a singer, she wanted to be a park ranger or zookeeper.

White once performed 58 live advertisements in a day.

White wasn't supposed to play Sue Ann on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."