The Honey Pot Movie (1967) - Rex Harrison, Susan Hayward, Cliff Robertson

The Honey Pot Movie (1967) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In Venice, a millionaire hires an actor to help him prank three greedy ex-girlfriends into thinking he's dying and leaving his fortune to one of them.

Director: Joseph L.

Mankiewicz Writers: Frederick Knott, Thomas Sterling, Ben Jonson Stars: Rex Harrison, Susan Hayward, Cliff Robertson