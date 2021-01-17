I'll See You Around Movie (2021) - Lucas Monroe, Roger Guenveur Smith

I'll See You Around Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "l'll See You Around" explores a day in the life of Lucas, a 30 year-old African-American man, living in Ithaca, New York who is trying to finish his degree at community college.

After discovering that his older brother, Kenji, who has just been released from jail, may be responsible for stealing his laptop to buy drugs, Lucas embarks on an emotional journey to learn how to cope with betrayal and dangerous blood ties.

We follow Lucas as he navigates his relationships with his mother, his child's mother, and his Ivy League girlfriend while most importantly striving to be a good father to his daughter.

Will he be able to reconcile with those he loves or will his troubled past destroy his chances?

Cast: Lucas Monroe, Roger Guenveur Smith Written By: Lucas Monroe, Daniel Pfeffer Directed By: Daniel Pfeffer Digital & DVD Release Date: February 2, 2021