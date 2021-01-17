$40,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS WILL BE GIVEN OUT AT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY EVENT

Celebrations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day will look different this year amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Individual as well.

Celebrations for martin luther king jr. day will look different this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Waay-31's bridget divers spoke with a local minority association about how they're pulling off a virtual event.

Murphy brown/ executive director for dmcmda "this is our 28th annual dr. martin luther king jr. unity breakfast.

We've been doing it here in decatur ever since it was decided to create a birthday celebrating dr. king."

Murphy brown is the executive director for the decatur-morgan county minority development association.

Brown's excited for this year's unity breakfast -- even though it will be held virtually from the double-tree hotel in decatur.

"no way we're going to put folks at risk by having the gatherings."

But the association still wanted to have the event to give out the scholarships.

"there's a great need for children in our community from underserved..

Students that scholarships support."

This year the association is giving out fourty thousand dollars worth of scholarhsips to students in the decatur- morgan area.

Brown says the goal is to inspire future