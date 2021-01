GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Slams Trump

On Sunday, Freshman GOP Rep.

Nancy Mace of South Carolina is slamming President Donald Trump.

Mace said Trump's actions related to the Jan.

6 Capitol riots "put all of our lives at risk." "We feared for our lives, many of us that day, and our staff," she said.

"My children were supposed to be up there." Mace said that Congress needs to find a way to hold the President accountable.