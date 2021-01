GOP Rep: Impeaching Trump May Have Ended My Political Career

Freshman GOP Rep.

Peter Meijer voted to impeach Pres.

Donald Trump last week.

On Sunday, he talked about the fallout of that decision.

Meijer said he might have ended his political future by voting to impeach President Trump.

During an appearance on ABC's "This Week," he asked Meijer if voting for Trump potentially damaged his career beyond repair.

"I may very well have," Meijer said.

Meijer said voting to impeach Trump was necessary for the good of the country.