Las Vegas community helps beautify the block

LANDSCAPING THE HOME OF ALETHEAWILLIAMS.SHE IS KNOWN AS THE MOTHER OFTHE COMMUNITY....THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY ISAN ELDERLY LADY THAT BABYSIOTSALL THE KIDS SO SHE HELPS WATCHKIDS FOR YOUNG WOMEN WHO CAN'TAFFORD A BABYSITTER.SO WHO MORE DESERVING THANTHAT?

ALETHEA WILLIAMS LASVEGAS RESIDENT "IT'S ABLESSING BECAUSE I WAS TRYINGTO GATHER THE MONEY TO GET ITDONE THIS YEAR SO IT WAS ABLESSING FOR ME, IT CAME OUT OFNO WHERE I WASN'T EVENEXPECTING IT.ALL I WAS TRYING TO THINK ABOUTIS HOW I WAS GOING TO GET THEMONEY TO GET IT DONE."THIS PROJECT IS FUNDED THROUGHTHE HOUSING ASSISTANCECORPORATION AND CHICANOS POR LACAUSA.