UE Students Return To Campus with Covid Restrictions

Com.

University of evansville students are heading back to campus this weekend following the holiday break... the plan involved students moving back in at staggered times---to help with social distancing.... students say they are looking forward to the new semester-- which begins tuesday.... "last semester was pretty rough.

But you know coming back knowing what to expect this semester, i have a pretty positive outlook on this semester.

I am pretty excited to get back into it and see people i haven't seen for a month or so."

Students are required to present a negative covid-19 test result before