MLK Day Virtual Event

Looked into why southern oregon mlk felt the urgency for the virtual event they will hold for people in the rogue valley.

Vo: southern oregon mlk challenged regional leaders to read the book why we can't wait by dr. martin luther king junior to become more aware of his leadership.

Sot: the rogue valley has a history of celebrating martin luther king day and this year for many reasons i think one because of covid we can't do something in person which is usually done in each town so we had to do something virtual and we had to combine the efforts that usually happen across the valley.

A guy by the name of mike green had the idea to read one of doctor king's books to really immerse ourselves in his words.

Not just for them being his words but this specific book why we can't wait is so appropriate for this moment.

Vo: vance beach of base southern oregon has been a leader in the making of the virtual event that can be seen tomorrow on so-mlk's facebook live.

He says he thanks businesses, community leaders, and elected officials, including oregon governor kate brown, who have already accepted the challenge.

Sot: i'm reading why we can't wait.

It's so important at this moment in oregon and our country that we all work together to irradiate racism i our system... vo: with the recent killing of black 19-year-old aidan ellison -- freedan says the day won't pass without remembering him and equity specialist for medford school district -- d.l.

Richardson produced an in memoriam of ellison.

Sot: in general tomorrow will be a free flowing conversation about justice in the country and in the valley and i have a feeling aidan will be apart of that discussion.

Vo: base, jcls, city of ashland, city of medford, sou, oregon shakespeare festival, and the truth & conciliation council have all stepped up as sponsors of the live streamed video program reflecting on the 1960's as documented in the book and the parallels of today.

Starting tomorrow at 2pm it will also include chapter discussions from community members, performances from local artists and community groups, followed by a live panel discussion on the topic,