Businesses get a boost after Packers game

SEASON...SOMERESTUARANTSFINALLY SAW THEINFLUX OF PEOPLETHEY'VE BEENWAITING FOR.NBC 26's VALERIEJUAREZ HAS MORE ONHOW BUSINESSESARE DOING AFTERSATURDAY'S GAME.NATSRING UP THEORDERS-ASCUSTOMERS AREFLOODING IN-SOT-"It's probably the bestthing that's happened sofar this season the waythe Packers have played.It's good for thecommunity and it's goodfor the overall health ofthe city."-MOSAFTER A ROUGHECONOMIC YEAR FORTHE RESTAURANTBUSINESS .MANY OFTHEM FINALLYRECEIVING THATMUCH NEEDED FOOTTRAFFIC OVER THEWEEKEND."We've made the best ofthings, obviously ourvolume is down quite abit without the eighthome games across thestreet without having anyfans" -Rob Czypinski:Manager, HinterlandBreweryVal Look Live Standup:KROLLS WEST WHICHIS LOCATED RIGHTACROSS FROM THESTADIUM SAYSSATURDAY FELT ASNORMAL AS IT COULDBE.THEY SAID THEPACKERS GAMEBROUGHT SO MANYEXTRAPEOPLE.GENERATING MORE CASH FLOWFOR THEIRRESTAURANT-"Yesterday was finallysomewhat of a normalgame day.

It felt so goodto come to work and seecars parking on thestreets again, it wasfinally the first game wefelt like 'oh my goshthey're actually extrapeople here' .

Becausethe first games were soslow, it was kind of like aghost town."-Julia Nolan, Manager atKroll's WestAND THOSE INTITLETOWN FELT THESAME TOO-" It was great all day longwe had a good steadyflow, after the gamepeople were obviouslycelebrating and theycame in for some beerand some good food." -Rob Czypinski: Manager,Hinterland BreweryTHE GAME ALSOBRINGING FANS FROMNEAR AND FAR-"Somebody came fromKuwait just to kind of behere and enjoy theatmosphere."Sally Henne, Manager,The TurnTHOSE COMING FROMOUT OF TOWN AREINJECTING THEIREXTRA DOLLARS TOTHE LOCAL ECONOMY-FOR ONE OHIOFAMILY-THEY DROVEEIGHT HOURS TOSUPPORT THEPACKERS-"We went out to differentrestaurants for everymeal, we spent a lot oftime and naturally spenta lot of money.

It waspretty important for us tocome here as a familyand celebrate thePackers coming this far"IN THE MEANTIME-AREA BUSINESSESSAY THEY'RECOUNTING ON THEFANS TO COME BACKNEXT WEEK-"The same would beperfect.

To have thesame crowd, the samecrew.

So we can getmoney back into theeconomy, money backinto the restaurant andhelp everyone level.

"-Julia Nolan, Kroll'sIN Green Bay, VALERIEJUAREZ NBC 26THANKS VALARIE...NOW LET'S HEADOVER TOMETEOROLOGIS