How the Scaled-Down Biden Inauguration Will Work

WASHINGTON — Organizers of Joe Biden's inauguration say people should expect to see few attendees at his inauguration on January 20, because of security fears and the pandemic.

More than 10,000 national guards have been employed, and Washington will remain under a state of emergency imposed since the storming of the Capitol buildings.

The proceedings will start when Biden arrives on a train on the day before the inauguration.

That afternoon, at 5:30 PM, he will attend a memorial service for COVID-19 victims at the Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool.

The next day, January 20, will be inauguration day, which will start with Biden being inaugurated and giving a speech at 12 PM.

As the new commander in chief, he will then do the Pass In Review ceremony, which will see him inspecting troops on the east front of the Capitol buildings.

Biden and Kamala Harris, with their spouses, will then be given a military escort to the White House.

After that, Biden and Harris will attend the customary wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.