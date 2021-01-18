Watch why placards of PM Modi were raised during rally in Pakistan’s Sindh

Placards of PM Modi and several other world leaders were seen at a pro-freedom rally organised in Sann area of Pakistan’s Sindh.

The rally had been organised on the birth anniversary of GM Syed, one of the founding fathers of modern Sindh nationalism.

Protesters said that Sindh had been illegally handed over to Pakistan in 1947 and raised slogans for Sindhudesh.

There are several nationalist parties in Sindh, who are advocating for a free Sindh nation at various international platforms. Sindhudesh is a demand of a separate homeland for Sindhis which emerged in 1967 under the leadership of G M Syed and Pir Ali Mohammed Rashdi.

Watch the full video for all the details.