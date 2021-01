Yan Bingtao upsets John Higgins to win Masters title

Yan Bingtao was crowned the youngest Masters champion since Ronnie O’Sullivanin 1995 after sinking John Higgins 10-8 in Milton Keynes.

The 20-year-oldChinese star rose to the occasion to see off the Scot, 25 years his senior,and claim the title in his debut appearance in the top-16-only tournament.

Itwas a remarkably composed display from Yan, the world number 11, who twice hitback from two frames behind before seeing off the vastly experienced formertwo-time winner.