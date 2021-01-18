Work underway over 1000 kms of metro network in 27 cities: PM Modi

During his address in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ahmedabad and Surat metro rail projects, PM Modi said that the best example to see the work difference between previous governments and current government is the expansion of metro rail network across country.

He further said that there was a time when there was no modern thinking regarding metro network and no metro policy.

"Best example to see difference between approaches of previous governments' work and work of current government is the expansion of metro rail network across country.

Before 2014, only 225 kms of metro line became operational in 10-12 yrs.

In last 6 yrs, over 450 kms of metro network became operational.

Work is underway on over 1000 kms of metro network in 27 cities across the nation, as of now.

There was a time when there was no modern thinking in nation, regarding metro network.

There was no metro policy.

As a result, there were different kinds of metro in different cities."