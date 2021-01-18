Farmer Protest: SC 'entry of farmers into Delhi on Republic Day to be decided by Delhi police'

A 46-year-old government hospital employee in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad died on Sunday evening, 24 hours after receiving a Covid vaccine shot.

Hearing a plea seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally scheduled on January 26, the Supreme Court said today that the entry of protesting farmers into Delhi on Republic Day has to be decided by the Delhi Police as it is a law and order matter.

An FIR has been lodged against Amazon Prime Video's new web series Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night.

Days after Rajinikanth opted out of politics citing his health, his team has said members of his Rajini Makkal Mandram are free to resign and join other parties.

