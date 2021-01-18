Shameless Season 11 - Hall of Shame

Shameless Season 11 - Hall of Shame - Debbie, Carl, & Liam- Promo (HD) - Ian and Mickey get creative when the safety of their security gig comes into question.

Dynamic duo Frank and Kev make a last-ditch effort to take down the Milkovich’s.

V canvasses to get black people to the polls but realizes there’s barely any black people left on the Southside.

Lip and Tami get surprising news about their house that forces them to look elsewhere.

Debbie takes Franny to a comic book signing for her favorite wrestler.

Carl and Leesie’s differing approaches to policing come to a head.