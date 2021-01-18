Sao Paulo nurse first to get CoronaVac shot in Brazil

Monica Calazans, a 54-year-old nurse in Sao Paulo, became on Sunday the first person to be inoculated in Brazil, receiving the Chinese vaccine known as CoronaVac after Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Britain's AstraZeneca.
Nurse receives first vaccine dose in Brazil after health regulators gave emergency approval to two jabs
