Sao Paulo nurse first to get CoronaVac shot in Brazil
Monica Calazans, a 54-year-old nurse in Sao Paulo, became on Sunday the first person to be inoculated in Brazil, receiving the Chinese vaccine known as CoronaVac after Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Britain's AstraZeneca.