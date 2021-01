Mamata's new battlefield | 'My soul said to me...' | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she will contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Nandigram.

“I will fight from Nandigram.

My soul said to me, Nandigram is your lucky place, your holy place.

So, you should fight from Nandigram,” she declared at a rally.

