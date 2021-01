Labour call for government to cancel benefit cut

Labour are urgently calling on the government to cancel a planned cut to Universal Credit, which had been temporarily raised by £20 per week during the pandemic.

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will bring the issue before Parliament later today, and urges the Prime Minister not to wait until the last minute.

Report by Etemadil.

