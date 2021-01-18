Mohawk Valley Frontiers to hold 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, celebration virtually

And because of covid-19.... the national civil rights museum will hold a virtual celebration ((today(( to honor the life and legacy of dr. martin luther king junior.

The "king day" event will showcase doctor martin luther king junior's work.... the history of how the national holiday came to be.... and how the museum has celebrated the holiday in years past.

The celebration will also feature musical performances and expressions from museum volunteers.

The event kicks off via livestream at noon.

Closer to home.... the mohawk valley frontiers club will holdts annualelebration today honoring the reverand dr. martin luther king, junior.

The event will be live-streamed on two virtual platforms from 12:30 to 1:30pm.

You can log onto either their youtube channel or facebook page.

Today's keynote speaker is president of utica college, dr. laura casamento.

Two local activists will receive a special recognition at the event.

Since 1971.... the mohawk valley frontiers club in oneida county.... lead by service in the community.

