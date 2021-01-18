New business is opening up despite state restrictions

However, those restrictions aren’t scaring new businesses from opening up.

This means many businesses are still closed and have to operate under strict restrictions.

Many Illinois counties are still in tier three of COVID-19 restrictions.

Been administered.

The pandemic continues to have an impact on small... local business.

Many have adjusted hours and services... or shuttered altogether.

But... some entrepreneurs are still persevering.

"rejuvenate spa and salon" is now open in paris, illinois.

It is located on east washington street.

The business opened despite covid-19 restrictions still in place in the region.

Owner "carrie gomez" says she's excited to start her business even though she cannot offer all services right now.

She tells news 10... the only thing she can do right now is look to the future... and enjoy finally being able to open the doors to *her business.

"i'm going to be positive and hopeful.

Because positivity produces positivity, right."

Right now the salon and spa is open by appointment only.

