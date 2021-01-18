Manipur CM launches various developmental projects in Kamjong

Under the 'Go to Hills' mission, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh laid foundation stones for various developmental projects in Kamjong, Manipur.

The district, predominantly occupied by the Tangkhul Nagas with 94 percent and Kukis of 4.59 percent, has a total population of 45,618, as per the 2011 census.

The Chief Minister also launched 23 projects in the Kamjong district.

Foundation stones for 11 projects costing around Rs 67.80 crore were laid, while 12 projects were inaugurated worth about Rs 24 crore.

Old Age Pension cards, wheelchairs, and medical cards were also distributed to selected beneficiaries.

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) scheme, a total of 54 beneficiaries received the scheme.

'Go to Hills' Mission was launched in March 2017 by the Manipur government to deliver welfare schemes at the doorsteps of the citizens.

Kamjong district was created in 2016 and has a total area of 2,000 square km.