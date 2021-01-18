Mt. Carmel Business Owner Frustrated Over Rapidly Changing Restrictions

In Wabash County, restrictions changed twice within twenty four hours, causing confusion for business owners on what they are allowed to do.

On friday -- wasbash county entered phase two of their restrictions -- and just one day later -the health department announced they were switched to phase one -- and it's caused a lot of confusion and frustrations for business owners -- including walter blake here at taco tierra.

"we've lost count of how many times they have changed the rules of operation."

And even though the current teir allows dining open at twenty five percent capacity -- blake says he is keeping it shut down -- with drive thru as the only option "if we're not consistent -- the customers can't understand what the rules are -- '' well i thought you were this or i thought you were this and then they're getting upset because we are changing them mid-stream."

Even if they opened seating up -- blake says they would not be able to successfully wait on customers "you have to have additional staff to come out and clean between each seating and all of the extra cleaning that has to be done for the customer and the crew -- it just doesn't work out money wise."

Mount carmel mayor joe judge says he empathizes with blake "we would like all businesses opened 100 percent in the state of illinois and we have worked hand and hand with a lot of our businesses trying to get them grants and funds to keep going."

And more funds is exactly what blake will need to keep his business open "we have a lot of mothers working for us that have children that have babysitting issues, school issues, and you just can't be jacking people's lives around at the drop of a hat."

