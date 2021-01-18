You're taking a live look at john hunt park in huntsville!

Its one of 2 vaccination clinics that are set to open in just a few hours here in madison county.

This comes as the state begins its phase 1-b vaccination process!

First responders and people over the age of 75 will be able to get vaccinated.

Waay 31's ashley carter joins us live from john hunt park where people will be lininng up in just a few hours.

Ashley -- what do people need to know before they head out there?

Pat, marie -- here at john hunt park... you need an appointment to get your vaccine!

The same goes for the clinic on max luther drive.

Huntsville hospital and the health department are administering the vaccines.

The hospital does have this online form for eligible people to fill out to get on a waiting list for an appointment department of health say they hope these vaccine clinics help speed up the vaccination process.

Because of the low supply of doses, not everyone eligible will be able to get vaccinated today or even this week.

But -- health officials don't want this discouraging you from booking an appointment to get the vaccine judy smith, alabama dept of health "if you don't get it monday, if you don't get it tuesday, if you don't get it next week, if you want the vaccine you will get the vaccine.

It just may take a little more time," the department is offering both the moderna and pfizer vaccine.

While the health department does not have the online waiting list-- huntsville hospital does!

You can fill it out -- and a hospital representative will call you when an appointment time is available.

Live in hsv ashley c waay 31 news