Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 18, 2021

Clark County Fire Chief in trouble for threatening student

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:21s 0 shares 1 views
Clark County Fire Chief in trouble for threatening student
Clark County Fire Chief in trouble for threatening student

A retired Clark County Fire Chief is in trouble with the law.

According to CNN Christopher Paul Blackburn is accused of punching and threatening a college student he believed was having sex with his daughter.

PAUL BLACKBURN IS ACCUSED OFPUNCHING AND THREATENING ACOLLEGE STUDENT HE BELIEVED WASHAVING SEX WITH HIS DAUGHTER.HE ALLEGEDLY TOLD THE GUY HEHAD A BULLET WITH HIS NAME ONIT IF HE DIDN'T STOP SLEEPINGWITH HIS DAUGHTER.POLICE LATER FOUND A GUN IN HISSUITCASE.THE IRS IS PUSHING BACK THESTART OF TAX SEASON.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage